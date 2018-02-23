Sweetwater County Arrests: February 22, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

WILEY, ROBERT AUSTIN

Age: 29

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-02-22

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1649, CASH, $1046, Court: GR Municipal Court

2018-02-22SCSO NELSON, MICHAEL ANTHONY Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-02-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1650, CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-02-22RSPD WHICKER, MICHAEL ANTHONY Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2018-02-22

Scheduled Release: 2018-02-25 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #1654, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

SCSO FLATEN, SANDRA DEE Age: 54

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-02-22

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1655, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-02-22GRPD KIRBY, JASON LANE Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-02-22

Released: 2018-02-22 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Problem Dogs – Barking, Whining, Howling – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1652, CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court

