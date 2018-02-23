Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: February 22, 2018

February 23, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

WILEY, ROBERT AUSTIN

Age: 29
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1649, CASH, $1046, Court: GR Municipal Court

 

NELSON, MICHAEL ANTHONY

Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1650, CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court East

 

WHICKER, MICHAEL ANTHONY

Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-02-22
Scheduled Release: 2018-02-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #1654, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

FLATEN, SANDRA DEE

Age: 54
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-22
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1655, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

KIRBY, JASON LANE

Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-02-22
Released: 2018-02-22
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • Problem Dogs – Barking, Whining, Howling – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1652, CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court
