Sweetwater County Arrests: February 22, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
WILEY, ROBERT AUSTIN
Age: 29
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1649, CASH, $1046, Court: GR Municipal Court
NELSON, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1650, CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court East
WHICKER, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-02-22
Scheduled Release: 2018-02-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #1654, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
FLATEN, SANDRA DEE
Age: 54
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-22
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1655, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
KIRBY, JASON LANE
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-02-22
Released: 2018-02-22
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Problem Dogs – Barking, Whining, Howling – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1652, CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court
