Sweetwater County Arrests: February 23, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

WARPNESS, ANTHONY RYAN

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-02-23

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1659, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-02-23SCSO GUFFEY, JESSICA SHANNON Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-02-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1661, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-02-23RSPD KEELIN, ROBERT WAYNE Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-02-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: , Bond: #1664, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-02-23RSPD SWEETS, TYREE DESHAUNE Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-02-23

Released: 2018-02-23 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Theft – < $1000 (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1656, CASH, $500, Court: Circuit Court East

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1658, SURETY OR CASH, $500, Court: Circuit Court West

SANDOVAL, TOSHA ANN Age: 39

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2018-02-23

Released: 2018-02-23 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1660, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: Circuit Court East

