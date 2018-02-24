Sweetwater County Arrests: February 23, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
WARPNESS, ANTHONY RYAN
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1659, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
GUFFEY, JESSICA SHANNON
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1661, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
KEELIN, ROBERT WAYNE
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1664, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
SWEETS, TYREE DESHAUNE
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-02-23
Released: 2018-02-23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-02-23
Released: 2018-02-23
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Theft – < $1000 (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1656, CASH, $500, Court: Circuit Court East
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1658, SURETY OR CASH, $500, Court: Circuit Court West
SANDOVAL, TOSHA ANN
Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-02-23
Released: 2018-02-23
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-02-23
Released: 2018-02-23
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1660, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: Circuit Court East
Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: February 23, 2018"