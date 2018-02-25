Sweetwater County Arrests: February 24, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Christian Richard Hossele

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-02-24

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Domestic Assault – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1669, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Koalby Christopher Owens Age: 26 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2018-02-24 Released: 2018-02-24 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING DWUI of Combination Alcohol & Drugs Status: , Bond: #1665, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

Vanessa V. Ahenakew Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-02-25 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: , Bond: #1673, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court

Posted Speed Limits – 16 to 20 Mph Over Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

Travis Scott Terry Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-02-25 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1672, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court



Troy David Seymour Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2018-02-24 Released: 2018-02-24 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Vehicle Registration – Alter or Multilate Plates, Stickers or Permits (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1670, CASH, $300, Court: Circuit Court East

