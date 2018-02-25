Sweetwater County Arrests: February 24, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Christian Richard Hossele
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1669, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
Koalby Christopher Owens
Age: 26
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-02-24
Released: 2018-02-24
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- DWUI of Combination Alcohol & Drugs
- Status: , Bond: #1665, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
Vanessa V. Ahenakew
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: , Bond: #1673, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Posted Speed Limits – 16 to 20 Mph Over
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
- Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
Travis Scott Terry
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1672, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
