Sweetwater County Arrests: February 24, 2018

February 25, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Christian Richard Hossele

Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Assault – 1st Offense (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1669, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Koalby Christopher Owens

Age: 26
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-02-24
Released: 2018-02-24
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
  • DWUI of Combination Alcohol & Drugs
    • Status: , Bond: #1665, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

 

Vanessa V. Ahenakew

Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: , Bond: #1673, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Posted Speed Limits – 16 to 20 Mph Over
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

 

 

Travis Scott Terry

Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1672, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

Troy David Seymour

Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-02-24
Released: 2018-02-24
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • Vehicle Registration – Alter or Multilate Plates, Stickers or Permits (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1670, CASH, $300, Court: Circuit Court East
