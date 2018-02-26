Sweetwater County Arrests: February 25, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
OGDEN, CAMERON LANE
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1676, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1676, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
AMOS, TERRELL GEORGE
Age: 26
Address: NORFOLK, VA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-25
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1677, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
AHENAKEW, VANESSA V
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-02-25
Released: 2018-02-25
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1673, SURETY OR CASH, $1535, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Posted Speed Limits – 16 to 20 Mph Over
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1673, SURETY OR CASH, $1535, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1673, SURETY OR CASH, $1535, Court: RS Municipal Court
MOORE, PAIGE KATHLEEN
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-02-25
Released: 2018-02-25
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Hit and Run Property Unattended
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1674, SURETY OR CASH, $1330, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1674, SURETY OR CASH, $1330, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1674, SURETY OR CASH, $1330, Court: RS Municipal Court
TERRY, TRAVIS SCOTT
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-02-25
Released: 2018-02-25
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1672, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
