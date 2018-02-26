Sweetwater County Arrests: February 25, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

OGDEN, CAMERON LANE

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-02-25

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1676, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #1676, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-02-25RSPD AMOS, TERRELL GEORGE Age: 26

Address: NORFOLK, VA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-02-25

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #1677, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-02-25WHP AHENAKEW, VANESSA V Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-02-25

Released: 2018-02-25 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #1673, SURETY OR CASH, $1535, Court: RS Municipal Court

Posted Speed Limits – 16 to 20 Mph Over Status: PENDING, Bond: #1673, SURETY OR CASH, $1535, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1673, SURETY OR CASH, $1535, Court: RS Municipal Court

MOORE, PAIGE KATHLEEN Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-02-25

Released: 2018-02-25 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Hit and Run Property Unattended Status: PENDING, Bond: #1674, SURETY OR CASH, $1330, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash Status: PENDING, Bond: #1674, SURETY OR CASH, $1330, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1674, SURETY OR CASH, $1330, Court: RS Municipal Court

TERRY, TRAVIS SCOTT Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-02-25

Released: 2018-02-25 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1672, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

