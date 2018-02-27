Sweetwater County Arrests: February 26, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
WOODBECK, ERIC SHANE
Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1678, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Open container while operating a motor vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1678, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1678, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Burglary (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1678, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
CARY, TARA NICHOLE
Age: 36
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-26
Scheduled Release: 2018-03-03
Scheduled Release: 2018-03-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1679, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
FULMER, ADAM TYLER
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1680, SURETY OR CASH, $60000, Court: District Court
- Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000 (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1681, SURETY OR CASH, $60000, Court: District Court
HALSTEAD, STEPHEN EDWARD
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1684, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1684, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1684, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1684, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1684, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
GONZALEZ, ADAM EUGENIO
Age: 42
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-02-26
Released: 2018-02-26
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-02-26
Released: 2018-02-26
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1683, CASH, $155, Court: Circuit Court East
Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: February 26, 2018"