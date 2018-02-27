Sweetwater County Arrests: February 26, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

WOODBECK, ERIC SHANE

Age: 38

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-02-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #1678, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Open container while operating a motor vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #1678, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1678, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Burglary (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1678, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-02-26RSPD CARY, TARA NICHOLE Age: 36

Address: CHEYENNE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-02-26

Scheduled Release: 2018-03-03 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1679, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

SCSO FULMER, ADAM TYLER Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-02-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1680, SURETY OR CASH, $60000, Court: District Court

Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000 (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1681, SURETY OR CASH, $60000, Court: District Court

2018-02-26RSPD HALSTEAD, STEPHEN EDWARD Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-02-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1684, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1684, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1684, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1684, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices Status: PENDING, Bond: #1684, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-02-26RSPD GONZALEZ, ADAM EUGENIO Age: 42

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2018-02-26

Released: 2018-02-26 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1683, CASH, $155, Court: Circuit Court East

