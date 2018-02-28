Sweetwater County Arrests: February 27, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

SCHAAD, MICHAEL DAVID

Age: 45

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-02-27

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure Status: PENDING, Bond: #1688, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Aggravated Burglary – Inflicts Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #1688, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-02-27RSPD