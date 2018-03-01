Sweetwater County Arrests: February 28, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MILLER, DONALEA

Age: 59

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION

Booking Date: 2018-02-28

Scheduled Release: 2018-03-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

SCSO STANTON, LOUIS H Age: 54

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2018-02-28

Scheduled Release: 2018-03-09 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

SCSO MOORE, JUSTIN JOSEPH Age: 19

Address: CHEYENNE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-02-28

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Consume Alcohol (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1692, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-02-28SCSO LANG, JAMES A Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-02-28

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1695, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-02-28RSPD PRYOR, SCOTT DANIEL Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-02-28

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1696, SURETY OR CASH, $1115, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-02-28SCSO JOHNSON, ROBERT JOE Age: 50

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-02-28

Released: 2018-02-28 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Theft – < $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1693, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

