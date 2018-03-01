Sweetwater County Arrests: February 28, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MILLER, DONALEA
Age: 59
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Booking Date: 2018-02-28
Scheduled Release: 2018-03-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
STANTON, LOUIS H
Age: 54
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-02-28
Scheduled Release: 2018-03-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
MOORE, JUSTIN JOSEPH
Age: 19
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Consume Alcohol (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1692, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
LANG, JAMES A
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1695, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
PRYOR, SCOTT DANIEL
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1696, SURETY OR CASH, $1115, Court: RS Municipal Court
JOHNSON, ROBERT JOE
Age: 50
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-02-28
Released: 2018-02-28
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Theft – < $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1693, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
