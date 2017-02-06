Sweetwater County Arrests: February 3-5, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Friday, February 3, 2017 Justin Broseghini, 28 of Rock Springs, was arrested for alleged DWUI. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Booking Time: 2:56 a.m

Cory Doak, 52 of Green River, was arrested for an alleged Warrant-DIJ-Probation Violation-DWUI (4th). Arresting Agency: North West Shuttle; Booking Time: 11:30 a.m.

Robert Downum, 49 of Rock Springs, was arrested for alleged possession of CDS (meth)-2nd. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Booking Time: 11:33 p.m.

Christopher Dunahoo, 26 of Paulsboro, NJ, was arrested on two separate alleged warrants: SCCW-FTP-Poss of CDS (powder or cryst)X2, RSMC-FTA-OTSC-FTP- Destruction of Property. He was also arrested for alleged Possession of CDS (meth) 2nd and Possession of CDS (marj) 2nd. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Booking Time: 9:22 p.m.

Patrisha Ellsworth, 36 of Rock Springs, was arrested for alleged Pedestrian Under The Influence. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Booking Time: 10:30 p.m.

Andrew Fletcher, 28 of Green River, was arrested for alleged Warrant-SCCE-DWUS, No Insurance (3rd), and DWUS (3rd). Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Booking Time: 2:15 p.m.

Bradley Griffin, 35 of Hariman, UT, was arrested on an alleged warrant-DISJ-Probation Violation-Strangulation of a Household Member, Battery Household Member (3rd). Arresting Agency: Uinta County; Booking Time: 1:31 p.m.

Lakaya Hamblin, 18 of Green River, was arrested on an alleged warrant-DISJ-Probation Vilation-Interference W/Peace Officer. Arresting Agency: Uinta County; Booking Time: 11:30 a.m.

Kevin Hickson, 21 of Green River, was arrested on an alleged warrant-SCCE Theft. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Booking Time: 12 p.m.

Chelsea King, 23 of Green River, was arrested on an alleged warrant-SCCE-FTP-Open Container/Moving Vehicle. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Booking Time: 2:10 p.m.

Scott Lucas, 38 of Rock Springs, was arrested for alleged Pedestrian Under The Influence. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Booking Time: 10:38 p.m.

Aurie Mora, 32 of Green River, was arrested on an alleged warrant-Wyoming Dept. of Corrections-Parole Violation-Absconded from Supervision. She was also arrested for alleged Traffic Control Signals, DWUS, Reckless Driving, Interference W/Peace Officer, Stop Sign, Failure To Maintain Single Lane, and Conducting Sales/Business W/O Business Permit. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Booking Time: 12:45 p.m.

Norman Nieves, 49 of Lyman, WY, was arrested for alleged Reactivate Charge-Drive W/O Interlock Device. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater Circuit Court East; Booking Time: 9:50 a.m.

Casey Overland, 30 of Rock Springs, was arrested for alleged Reactivate Charge. Arresting Agency: Rock Springs Municipal Court; Booking Time: 5 p.m.

Jameson Pettibone, 28 of Rock Springs, was arrested for alleged Reactivate Charge-DISJ-DWUI W/ Serious Bodily Injury. Arresting Agency: District. Booking Time:10:10 a.m.

Vunessa Salazar, 38 of Casper, was arrested on two separate alleged warrants-DISJ-Probation Revocation-Possession of CDS (meth) and RSMC-FTA-Shoplifting. Arresting Agency: District; Booking Time: 1:10 p.m.

Aaron Snyder, 22 of Rock Springs, was arrested for alleged Reactviate Charge-Shoplifting (2nd). Arresting Agency: Rock Springs Municipal; Booking Time: 7:01 p.m.

Saturday, February 4, 2017

Lucas Chidester, 22 of Green River, was arrested for alleged Public Intoxication and Assault Aggravated With Injury With Deadly Weapon. Arresting Agency: GRPD; Booking Time: 10:40 p.m.

Nathan Christie, 31 of Bellville, Il, was arrested for alleged Possession of CDS (marj 2nd). Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Booking Time: 8:35 a.m.

Timothy Krenke,24 of Victor, MT, was arrested for alleged Possession of CDS (marj). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Booking Time: 4:14 p.m.

Ann Mandros, 43 of Rock Springs, was arrested for alleged Possession of CDS (marj 3rd). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Booking Time: 12:15 a.m.

Terrence McDowell, 46 of Longmont, Co, was arrested for alleged Burglary and Criminal Entry. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Booking Time:1:40 p.m.

Justin Moore, 18 of Rock Springs, was arrested for alleged Drunk in Public. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Booking Time:12:45 a.m.

Jaime Nieto, 23 of Rock Springs, was arrested on an alleged warrant-SCCE-FTA on Permitting House Party Where Minors Are Present. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Booking Time: 12:45 a.m.

Sesar Ortiz Covarrubias, 19 of Rock Springs, was arrested for alleged Drunk in Public and Possession of CDS (marj). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Booking Time 12:45 a.m.

Jeffrey Stout, 29 of Green River, was arrested for alleged DWUS and White Light to the Rear. Arrested Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Booking Time: 8:20 p.m.

Timothy Williams, 40 of Green River, was arrested for alleged Public Intoxication. Arresting Agency: GRPD; Booking Time: 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 5, 2017

Cody Allen, 23 of Rock Springs, was arrested for alleged Possession of CDS (marj). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Booking Time: 2:30 a.m.

Taylor Batey, 19 of Rock Springs, was arrested for alleged Possession of CDS (marj). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Booking Time: 3:12 a.m.

Pamela Collings, 36 of Green River, was arrested on two separate alleged warrants-DISL- Child Support at DISJ-FTA-Contempt of Court. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriif; Booking Time: 1:27 p.m.

Ryan Courson, 30 of Rock Springs, was arrested for alleged DWUI and Failure to Maintain Single Lane. Arresting Agency: WHP; Booking Time: 4:20 a.m.

Denise Gil, 53 of Rock Springs, was arrested for alleged DWUI, Failure to Maintain Single Lane, and No Insurance. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Booking Time: 7:01 p.m

Ramiro Guzman Pontanillo, 42 of Rock Springs, was arresting for alleged DWUI and Failure to Maintain Single Lane. Arresting Agency: WHP; Booking Time: 7:01 a.m.

Breanna Hansen, 22 of West Valley, UT, was arrested for alleged DWUI, DWUS, and Possession of CDS (marj). Arresting Agency: WHP; Booking Time: 7:01 a.m.

Jessica Hautala, 27 of Rock Springs, was arrested for alleged DWUI and No Insurance. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Booking Time:8:05 p.m.

Robert Jackson, 47 of Roy, UT, was arrested for alleged DWUS. Arresting Agency: WHP; Booking Time: 12:30 a.m.

Jairon Lorenzo, 22 of Rock Springs was arrested for alleged DWUI, Drivers License, and Hit and Run Property. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Booking Time: 12:10 a.m.

James Mcardell, 49 of Rock Springs, was arrested for alleged Criminal Trespass (2nd) and Interference with Peace Officer. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Booking Time: 5:27 p.m.

Gabriel Morones, 20 of Rock Springs, was arrested for alleged Possession of CDS (marj). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Booking Time: 3:12 a.m.

Michael Stagg, 59 of Rock Springs, was arrested for alleged DWUI and Possession of CDS (marj). Arresting Agency: RSPD: Booking Time: 4:40 a.m.

Cody Todd, 29 of Rock Springs, was arrested for alleged Reactivate Charge-SCCE-DWUI (2nd). Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Circuit Court; Booking Time: 9:32 a.m.

Teresa Valadez, 46 of Green River, was arrested for alleged DWUI-Controlled Substance. Arresting Agency: GRPD; Booking Time: 7:01 a.m.

Jennifer Whelan, 37 of Green River, was arrested for alleged DWUI with Child Passenger. Arresting Agency: GRPD; Booking Time: 8:40 p.m.