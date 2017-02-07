Sweetwater County Arrests: February 6, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Hobie Engel, 19 of Marbleton, WY, was arrested for alleged possession of CDS (3rd of subsequent) and possession of CDS (marj). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Booking Time: 7:16 p.m.

Amber Faries, 25 of Green River, was arrested on an alleged warrant SCCW-FTP-Leave Scene of Accident. Arresting Agency: GRPD; Booking Time: 10:09 a.m.

Jody James, 57 of Green River, was arrested for alleged DWUI (2nd). Arresting Agency: GRPD; Booking Time: 9:47 p.m.

Regina Khisamova, 36 of Rock Springs, was arrested on an alleged warrant-SCCE-FTP-DWUS. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Booking Time: 5:22 p.m.

Ricky Young, 49 of Reliance, was arrested on an alleged warrant-SCCE-Probation Violation-DWUI. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Booking Time: 8:30 p.m.