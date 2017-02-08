Sweetwater County Arrests: February 7, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Santiago Hernandez, 25 of Aurora, CO, was arrested for alleged DWUI – controlled substance, possession of CDS (marijuana – 2nd), defraud drug screening and parking prohibited. Arresting Agency: WY Highway Patrol; Arrest Time: 7:01 pm.

Aaron Moneyhun, 38 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged criminal trespass. Arresting Agency: RSPD; 12:58 am.

Kerry Stout, 47 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a reactivate charge – SCCW – interference with peace officer. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater Circuit Court West; Arrest Time: 11:10 am.

Joshua Winter, 27 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant: SCCW – unlawful delivery (marijuana). Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 7:01 pm.