Sweetwater County Arrests: February 7, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
GARCIA, CHANTELL LYNN
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-07
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1540, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1540, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
STILL, JASON LEE
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-02-07
Scheduled Release: 2018-02-10
Scheduled Release: 2018-02-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
PERSINGER, ANDREA DIANE
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-07
Scheduled Release: 2018-02-10
Scheduled Release: 2018-02-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1542, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court
IZALDO, JOSE MANUEL
Age: 40
Address: CASPER, WY
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-07
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicles (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1543, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1544, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court
ALLEN, HEIDI LYNN
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-02-07
Scheduled Release: 2018-02-08
Scheduled Release: 2018-02-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
NELSON, TAWNY AMANDA
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-02-07
Released: 2018-02-07
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-02-07
Released: 2018-02-07
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Theft – < $1000 (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1539, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: February 7, 2018"