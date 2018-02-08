Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: February 7, 2018

February 8, 2018

Chantell Lynn Garcia

GARCIA, CHANTELL LYNN

Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-07
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1540, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1540, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Jason Lee Still

STILL, JASON LEE

Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-02-07
Scheduled Release: 2018-02-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

Andrea Diane Persinger

PERSINGER, ANDREA DIANE

Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-07
Scheduled Release: 2018-02-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1542, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court

 

Jose Manuel Izaldo

IZALDO, JOSE MANUEL

Age: 40
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-07
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicles (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1543, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1544, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court

 

Heidi Lynn Allen

ALLEN, HEIDI LYNN

Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-02-07
Scheduled Release: 2018-02-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

 

Tawny Amanda Nelson

NELSON, TAWNY AMANDA

Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-02-07
Released: 2018-02-07
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Theft – < $1000 (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1539, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
