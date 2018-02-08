Sweetwater County Arrests: February 7, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

GARCIA, CHANTELL LYNN

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-02-07

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1540, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1540, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-02-07SCSO STILL, JASON LEE Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2018-02-07

Scheduled Release: 2018-02-10 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

SCSO

PERSINGER, ANDREA DIANE

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-02-07

Scheduled Release: 2018-02-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1542, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court

RSPD IZALDO, JOSE MANUEL Age: 40

Address: CASPER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-02-07

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unauthorized Use of Vehicles (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1543, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1544, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court

2018-02-07SCSO ALLEN, HEIDI LYNN Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2018-02-07

Scheduled Release: 2018-02-08 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

SCSO NELSON, TAWNY AMANDA Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-02-07

Released: 2018-02-07 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Theft – < $1000 (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1539, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

