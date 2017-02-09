Sweetwater County Arrests: February 8, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Jesse Cruz, 39 of Rawlins, WY, was arrested on a warrant: SCCE – domestic battery. Arresting Agency: Carbon County; Arrest Time: 11:40 am.

Nikki Politte, 31 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on two separate warrants: (1) SCCE – burglary; (2) Natrona County – FTP – DWUS and interference with peace officer. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 12:43 am.