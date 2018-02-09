Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: February 8, 2018

February 9, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Chad Kelly Manley

MANLEY, CHAD KELLY

Age: 21
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1545, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Amanda Ranee Debortoli

DEBORTOLI, AMANDA RANEE

Age: 26
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-02-08
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1546, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court

Denise Ellen Spencer

SPENCER, DENISE ELLEN

Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-08
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1548, CASH, $1665, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Forgery – Permit – Alters Writing Without Authority (WRNT)
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: #1547, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

 

Ryan Michael Flaten

FLATEN, RYAN MICHAEL

Age: 28
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

 

Aspen Danielle Picerno

PICERNO, ASPEN DANIELLE

Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1549, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

Donalea Miller

MILLER, DONALEA

Age: 59
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-08
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: , Bond: #1550, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1551, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: Circuit Court West
