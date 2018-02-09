Sweetwater County Arrests: February 8, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MANLEY, CHAD KELLY

Age: 21

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-02-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #1545, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-02-08SCSO DEBORTOLI, AMANDA RANEE Age: 26

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2018-02-08

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #1546, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court

2018-02-08GRPD

SPENCER, DENISE ELLEN

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-02-08

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1548, CASH, $1665, Court: RS Municipal Court

Forgery – Permit – Alters Writing Without Authority (WRNT) Status: OR’D, Bond: #1547, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

2018-02-08GRPD FLATEN, RYAN MICHAEL Age: 28

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-02-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

2018-02-08SCSO PICERNO, ASPEN DANIELLE Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-02-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1549, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-02-08RSPD MILLER, DONALEA Age: 59

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-02-08

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: , Bond: #1550, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1551, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-02-08GRPD