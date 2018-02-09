Sweetwater County Arrests: February 8, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MANLEY, CHAD KELLY
Age: 21
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1545, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
DEBORTOLI, AMANDA RANEE
Age: 26
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-02-08
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1546, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court
SPENCER, DENISE ELLEN
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-08
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1548, CASH, $1665, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Forgery – Permit – Alters Writing Without Authority (WRNT)
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #1547, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
FLATEN, RYAN MICHAEL
Age: 28
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
PICERNO, ASPEN DANIELLE
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1549, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
MILLER, DONALEA
Age: 59
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-08
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: , Bond: #1550, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1551, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: Circuit Court West
Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: February 8, 2018"