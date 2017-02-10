Sweetwater County Arrests: February 9, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Nicole Bryson, 34 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged possession of CDS (marijuana) and planting or cultivating (marijuana). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 7:40 pm.

Terry Burch, 30 of Rawlins, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUS (3rd) and driving without interlock device. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 11:05 am.

Andrew Schulz, 26 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged possession of CDS (marijuana). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 7:20 pm.

Tommy Strickland, 40 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant: RSMC – FTP – following too close with accident. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 8:20 pm.

Johnathan White, 37 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged assault – domestic battery. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 6:05 pm.