Sweetwater County Arrests: February 9, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

SAMBRANO, ADRIAN JOSEPH

Age: 19

Address: BIG PINEY, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-02-09

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Possess Alcohol (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1552, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-02-09SCSO CLAYTON, KARA DAWN Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-02-09

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #1554, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Violation of Promise to Appear (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1553, CASH, $430, Court: OTHER

2018-02-09SCSO

ROMERO, JERRY JOSEPH

Age: 41

Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-02-09

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Use of Firearm While Committing Felony Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Possession, Manufacture, or Disposition of Deadly Weapon with Unlawful Intent Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Wearing or Carrying Concealed Weapons Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Endangering Children – in Room, Dwelling, Vehicle with Methamphetamine Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Federal Court

2018-02-09SCSO SCHNEIDER, MICAIAH Age: 30

Address: KUNA, ID Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-02-09 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1555, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #1556, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1557, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

SCSO DEGOYETTE, VAL GENE Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-02-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1558, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-02-09RSPD