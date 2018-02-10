Sweetwater County Arrests: February 9, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
SAMBRANO, ADRIAN JOSEPH
Age: 19
Address: BIG PINEY, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Possess Alcohol (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1552, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
CLAYTON, KARA DAWN
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1554, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Violation of Promise to Appear (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1553, CASH, $430, Court: OTHER
ROMERO, JERRY JOSEPH
Age: 41
Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon
- Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
- Use of Firearm While Committing Felony
- Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
- Possession, Manufacture, or Disposition of Deadly Weapon with Unlawful Intent
- Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
- Wearing or Carrying Concealed Weapons
- Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
- Endangering Children – in Room, Dwelling, Vehicle with Methamphetamine
- Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
- Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Federal Court
SCHNEIDER, MICAIAH
Age: 30
Address: KUNA, ID
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1555, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1556, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1557, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
DEGOYETTE, VAL GENE
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1558, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
