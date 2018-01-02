Sweetwater County Arrests: January 1, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

STEPHENSON, JOANNA JANE

Age: 28

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-01-01

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Child Abuse – Victim <16, Actor Inflicts Physical Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #1285, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

ROSS, AUSTIN JAY Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2018-01-01

Released: 2018-01-01 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: ABC BONDING

Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1286, SURETY OR CASH, $1275, Court: RS Municipal Court

Stop Signs Status: PENDING, Bond: #1286, SURETY OR CASH, $1275, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1286, SURETY OR CASH, $1275, Court: RS Municipal Court

