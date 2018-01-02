Sweetwater County Arrests: January 1, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
STEPHENSON, JOANNA JANE
Age: 28
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-01
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Child Abuse – Victim <16, Actor Inflicts Physical Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1285, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
ROSS, AUSTIN JAY
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-01-01
Released: 2018-01-01
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: ABC BONDING
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1286, SURETY OR CASH, $1275, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Stop Signs
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1286, SURETY OR CASH, $1275, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1286, SURETY OR CASH, $1275, Court: RS Municipal Court
