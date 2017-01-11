Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: January 10, 2017

TOPICS:

January 11, 2017

sweetwater-county-arrests-featured-1-3

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.  Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site.  However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content.  Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

wade-harlow

Wade Harlow, 54 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI and possession of CDS (marijuana – 2nd).  Arresting Agency:  RSPD;  Arrest Time:  11:05 am.

 

nicholas-twitchell

Nicholas Twitchell, 33 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant:  SCCE – probation violation – DWUI.  Arresting Agency:  Sweetwater County Sheriff;  Arrest Time:  8:30 pm.

 

 

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: January 10, 2017"

Leave a Reply