Sweetwater County Arrests: January 11, 2017

January 12, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.  Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site.  However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content.  Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Rose Anthony, 52 of Green River, WY, was arrested for alleged drunk in public.  Arresting Agency:  RSPD;  Arrest Time:  9:20 pm.

 

Stan Bluemel

Stan Bluemel, 49 of Lyman, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI, failure to maintain single lane and no insurance.  Arresting Agency:  WY Highway Patrol;  Arrest Time:  7:35 pm.

 

Wilson Melgar-Sarabia

Wilson Melgar-Sarabia, 19 of Arlington, TX, was arrested for alleged speeding (107/65), driver’s license required and careless driving.  Arresting Agency:  WY Highway Patrol;  Arrest Time:  8:53 pm.

 

Shawn Mithcell

Shawn Mitchell, 55 of Green River, WY, was arrested on two separate warrants:  (1) SCCW – FTP – larceny;  (2) SCCE – FTA – DWUS.  Arresting Agency:  Sweetwater County Sheriff;  Arrest Time:  1:40 pm.

 

Melinda Mitchell

Melinda Mitchell, 52 of Green River, WY, was arrested on a warrant:  SCCE – FTA – no insurance.  Arresting Agency:  Sweetwater County Sheriff;  Arrest Time:  1:57 pm.

 

Bobby Smith

Bobby Smith, 48 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged assault (aggravated) on pregnant woman.  Arresting Agency:  RSPD;  Arrest Time:  10:50 pm.

 

Phillip Timmons

Phillip Timmons, 22 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a reactivate charge – GRMC – DWUS.  Arresting Agency:  Green River Municipal Court;  Arresting Agency:  4:45 pm.

 

