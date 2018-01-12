Sweetwater County Arrests: January 11, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
SCHMIDT, MATTHEW DILLON
Age: 26
Address: TORRINGTON, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-01-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1339, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER
SMITH, RANDAL SCOTT
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-01-11
Scheduled Release: 2018-01-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
ROSE, ALEXANDREA DAWN
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1343, CASH, $460, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #1344, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
GOICH, KATRINA NICOLE
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1346, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1346, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
DE LA CRUZ, JAZZMIN
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-01-11
Released: 2018-01-11
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Alcoholic Beverage to Minors – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1337, SURETY OR CASH, $460, Court: RS Municipal Court
BALLARD, KARLON URIAN
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-01-11
Released: 2018-01-11
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Youthful Offender – Alcohol of 0.02% or More -1st Offense
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #1338, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East
