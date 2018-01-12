Sweetwater County Arrests: January 11, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

SCHMIDT, MATTHEW DILLON

Age: 26

Address: TORRINGTON, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2018-01-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #1339, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER

RSPD SMITH, RANDAL SCOTT Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2018-01-11 Scheduled Release: 2018-01-14 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

SCSO ROSE, ALEXANDREA DAWN Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-01-11 Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1343, CASH, $460, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: , Bond: #1344, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

RSPD GOICH, KATRINA NICOLE Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-01-11 Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1346, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1346, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

RSPD DE LA CRUZ, JAZZMIN Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2018-01-11

Released: 2018-01-11 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Alcoholic Beverage to Minors – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1337, SURETY OR CASH, $460, Court: RS Municipal Court

BALLARD, KARLON URIAN Age: 18 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2018-01-11

Released: 2018-01-11 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Youthful Offender – Alcohol of 0.02% or More -1st Offense Status: OR’D, Bond: #1338, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East

