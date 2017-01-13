Sweetwater County Arrests: January 12, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Max Fox, 42 of Burley, ID, was arrested on a warrant: SCCW – FTA – pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or CDS. Arresting Agency: Other; Arrest Time: 2:59 pm.

Roger Hornsby, 53 of Rock Springs, WY, was for alleged possession of CDS (marijuana). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 6:40 am.

Billy Lell, 30 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant: SCCE – possession of CDS (marijuana). Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 12:06 pm.

Shawna Nilson, 31 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant: SCCE – domestic battery. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 1:05 am.

Terry Roskam, 35 of Green River, WY, was arrested on a warrant: SCCW – FTP – battery. Arresting Agency: GRPD: Arrest Time: 4:35 pm.

Jesus Varela, 21 of Ark City, KS, was arrested on a warrant: SCCW – possession of CDS with intent to deliver (marijuana). Arresting Agency: Sweetwater Circuit Court West; Arrest Time: 8:00 pm.