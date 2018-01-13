Sweetwater County Arrests: January 12, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

WILLIAMS, SHELLEY SUE

Age: 64

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-01-12

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1349, CASH, $545, Court: Circuit Court East

SCSO ROBERTSON, WILSON LEE Age: 33 Address: PINEDALE, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2018-01-12 Scheduled Release: 2018-01-14 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

SCSO OLIVARES GOMEZ, JUAN CARLOS Age: 28 Address: NEWARK, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-01-12 Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1352, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1352, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

WHP SLAUGH, TRAVIS LEE Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2018-01-12 Scheduled Release: 2018-01-14 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

SCSO ALVARADO, ANA LUZ Age: 26 Address: CHICAGO, IL Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-01-12 Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1351, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1351, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

WHP

DURAN MORRISON, MARISSA DANIELLE Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-01-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

HANSEN, CHRISTOPHER NATHAN Age: 47 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-01-12 Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #1350, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

WHP NORBLOM, DARYL ADOLPH Age: 62 Address: LAKEWOOD, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-01-12 Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1353, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #1354, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

WHP LARSON, JEREMIAH SCOTT Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2018-01-12

Released: 2018-01-12 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1345, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1347, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: Circuit Court West

MARTINEZ, SHAREE SANTEL Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2018-01-12

Released: 2018-01-12 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: #1348, CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East

