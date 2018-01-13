Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: January 12, 2018

TOPICS:

January 13, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

Shelley Sue Williams

WILLIAMS, SHELLEY SUE

Age: 64
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1349, CASH, $545, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Wilson Lee Robertson

ROBERTSON, WILSON LEE

Age: 33
Address: PINEDALE, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-01-12
Scheduled Release: 2018-01-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

 

Juan Carlos Olivares Gomez

OLIVARES GOMEZ, JUAN CARLOS

Age: 28
Address: NEWARK, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-12
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1352, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1352, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Travis Lee Slaugh

SLAUGH, TRAVIS LEE

Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-01-12
Scheduled Release: 2018-01-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

 

Ana Luz Alvarado

ALVARADO, ANA LUZ

Age: 26
Address: CHICAGO, IL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-12
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1351, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1351, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

 

 Marissa Danielle Duran Morrison

DURAN MORRISON, MARISSA DANIELLE

Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

 

Christopher Nathan Hansen

HANSEN, CHRISTOPHER NATHAN

Age: 47
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-12
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1350, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Daryl Adolph Norblom

NORBLOM, DARYL ADOLPH

Age: 62
Address: LAKEWOOD, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-12
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1353, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1354, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Jeremiah Scott Larson

LARSON, JEREMIAH SCOTT

Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-01-12
Released: 2018-01-12
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1345, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1347, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Sharee Santel Martinez

MARTINEZ, SHAREE SANTEL

Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-01-12
Released: 2018-01-12
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: #1348, CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: January 12, 2018"

Leave a Reply