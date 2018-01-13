Sweetwater County Arrests: January 12, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
WILLIAMS, SHELLEY SUE
Age: 64
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1349, CASH, $545, Court: Circuit Court East
ROBERTSON, WILSON LEE
Age: 33
Address: PINEDALE, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-01-12
Scheduled Release: 2018-01-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
OLIVARES GOMEZ, JUAN CARLOS
Age: 28
Address: NEWARK, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-12
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1352, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1352, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
SLAUGH, TRAVIS LEE
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-01-12
Scheduled Release: 2018-01-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
ALVARADO, ANA LUZ
Age: 26
Address: CHICAGO, IL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-12
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1351, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1351, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
DURAN MORRISON, MARISSA DANIELLE
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
HANSEN, CHRISTOPHER NATHAN
Age: 47
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-12
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1350, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
NORBLOM, DARYL ADOLPH
Age: 62
Address: LAKEWOOD, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-12
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1353, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1354, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
LARSON, JEREMIAH SCOTT
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-01-12
Released: 2018-01-12
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1345, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1347, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: Circuit Court West
MARTINEZ, SHAREE SANTEL
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-01-12
Released: 2018-01-12
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #1348, CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East
