Sweetwater County Arrests: January 13 – 15, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Friday, January 13, 2017

Bernard Hautala, 28 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI, open container and headlight equipment. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 2:27 am.

Donel Krmpotich, 30 of Green River, WY, was arrested on a reactivate charge – GRMC – DWUI (2nd). Arresting Agency: Green River Municipal Court; Arrest Time: 4:45 pm.

Samantha Maynard, 33 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant: Uinta County – probation revocation – shoplifting. Also arrested for alleged DWUI – combination of CDS and alcohol. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 10:54 am.

Marshall Mechling, 42 of Green River, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI and open container. Arresting Agency: WY Highway Patrol; Arrest Time: 7:20 pm.

Tracy Olsen, 39 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged aggravated assault (x3), kidnapping (x3), child abuse, criminal entry, destruction of property and interference with peace officer. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 3:45 pm.

Paula Quinton, 60 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant: SCCE – FTP – no insurance. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 7:20 pm.

Randall Reolle, 46 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant: SCCE – aggravated assault and battery. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater Circuit Court East; Arrest Time: 12:20 pm.

RI Zheng, 27 of Brooklyn, NY, was arrested for alleged DWUS, failure to maintain single lane, possession of CDS (marijuana) and sale/delivery (marijuana). Arresting Agency: WY Highway Patrol; Arrest Time: 11:50 am.

Saturday, January 14, 2017

Dereck Balzly, 37 of Riverton,WY, was arrested on a District Court warrant – FTA. Arresting Agency: Fremont County; Arrest Time: 11:28 am.

Geraldine Buenrostro, 28 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged possession of CDS (marijuana). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 11:34 pm.

Austin Chapman, 18 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI and speeding (38/30). Arresting Agency: RSPD: Arrest Time: 1:57 am.

Rogelio Cruz Ortega, 34 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant: Sublette County – FTP – valid driver’s license. Also arrested for alleged DWUS. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 1:15 pm.

Dustin Curtis, 39 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI (2nd) and open container. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 11:12 pm.

Charles Johanson, 27 of Thomaston, ME, was arrested for alleged possession of CDS (marijuana), possession of CDS with intent to deliver (marijuana) and following too closely. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 2:35 pm.

Robert Kilpack, 31 of Salt Lake City, UT, was arrested on two separate warrants: (1) SCCW – possession of CDS (meth); (2) Fremont County – failed to comply – possession of CDS (marijuana). Arresting Agency: WY Highway Patrol; Arrest Time: 11:30 am.

Robert Santistevan, 35 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant: DISJ – FTP – child support. Also arrested for alleged DWUS (4th), failure to maintain single lane, speeds too fast for conditions, no insurance, possession of CDS (marijuana – 2nd), interference with peace officer (3rd) and driving without interlock device. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 11:54 pm.

Tyler Tyson, 31 of Green River, WY, was arrested on a reactivate charge – GRMC – DUI (2nd offense). Arresting Agency: Green River Municipal Court; Arrest Time: 4:46 pm.

Sunday, January 15, 2017

Dakota Clayson, 21 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged drunk in public. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 9:40 am.

Erik Corley, 22 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged drunk in public. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 1:40 am.

Jessie Gillard, 33 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged drunk in public. Arresting Agency: RPSD; Arrest Time: 1:42 am.

Yaxcal Corado, 24 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI and failure to maintain single lane. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 3:58 am.