Sweetwater County Arrests: January 13, 2018

VINCENT, TAMARA LA DAWN
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Have Mesurable BAC
- Status: , Bond: #1365, SURETY OR CASH, $100, Court: Circuit Court East
JEREB, SEAN T
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1359, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: Circuit Court West
HOYT, GEORGE ANDREW
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-01-13
Scheduled Release: 2018-01-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
SOUTHERN, JESSY ALLAN
Age: 32
Address: CLIFTON, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1376, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1375, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1374, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
LAVEAU, DEENA MARIE
Age: 55
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1372, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Pedestrian – Under Influence
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1372, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
RAMOS GOMEZ, ERIC
Age: 34
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-13
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Public Intoxication
- Status: , Bond: #1373, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court
JACK, LECOY BILLY
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Hit and Run Property Unattended
- Status: , Bond: #1370, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1371, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court
BUENROSTRO, GERALDINE ARCHE
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1377, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
SANTISTEVAN, ROBERT JOSEPH
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1378, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
BARNSON, JOSHUA THOMAS
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-01-13
Released: 2018-01-13
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Have Mesurable BAC
- Status: , Bond: #1360, SURETY OR CASH, $100, Court: Circuit Court East
GRIFFIN, ANDREA CAMILLE
Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-01-13
Released: 2018-01-13
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: , Bond: #1367, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
DALE, PAULA CEIANN
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-01-13
Released: 2018-01-13
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
- Turning Movements and Required Signals – Safely
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1355, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East
- Use of Handheld Electronic Wireless Communication Devices for Electronic Messaging Prohibited
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1356, SURETY OR CASH, $90, Court: Circuit Court East
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1357, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1358, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East
FERNANDEZ, DEVON TYLER
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-01-13
Released: 2018-01-13
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1361, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court East
CALKINS, MERRILY PAIGE
Age: 24
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-01-13
Released: 2018-01-13
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #1368, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court East
MUSGRAVE, ALLAN JAMES
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-01-13
Released: 2018-01-13
Type:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #1362, SURETY OR CASH, $235, Court: Circuit Court East
TRIPLETT, CLINTON BASIL
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-01-13
Released: 2018-01-13
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1363, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1364, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
TORRES-LOREDO, OMAR
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-01-13
Released: 2018-01-13
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1366, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East
