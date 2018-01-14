Sweetwater County Arrests: January 13, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

VINCENT, TAMARA LA DAWN

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-01-13

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Have Mesurable BAC Status: , Bond: #1365, SURETY OR CASH, $100, Court: Circuit Court East

SCSO JEREB, SEAN T Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-01-13 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1359, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: Circuit Court West

SCSO HOYT, GEORGE ANDREW Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2018-01-13 Scheduled Release: 2018-01-15 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

SCSO SOUTHERN, JESSY ALLAN Age: 32 Address: CLIFTON, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-01-13 Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1376, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1375, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Warrant Arrest (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1374, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

LAVEAU, DEENA MARIE Age: 55 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-01-13 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1372, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Pedestrian – Under Influence Status: PENDING, Bond: #1372, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

SCSO RAMOS GOMEZ, ERIC Age: 34 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-01-13 Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Public Intoxication Status: , Bond: #1373, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court

GRPD JACK, LECOY BILLY Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-01-13 Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Hit and Run Property Unattended Status: , Bond: #1370, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1371, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court

RSPD BUENROSTRO, GERALDINE ARCHE Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-01-13 Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1377, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

RSPD SANTISTEVAN, ROBERT JOSEPH Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-01-13 Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: , Bond: #1378, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

RSPD BARNSON, JOSHUA THOMAS Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-01-13

Released: 2018-01-13 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Have Mesurable BAC Status: , Bond: #1360, SURETY OR CASH, $100, Court: Circuit Court East

GRIFFIN, ANDREA CAMILLE Age: 48 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-01-13

Released: 2018-01-13 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: , Bond: #1367, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

DALE, PAULA CEIANN Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-01-13

Released: 2018-01-13 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: WHP

Bond Company: A & L BONDING Charges: Turning Movements and Required Signals – Safely Status: PENDING, Bond: #1355, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East

Use of Handheld Electronic Wireless Communication Devices for Electronic Messaging Prohibited Status: PENDING, Bond: #1356, SURETY OR CASH, $90, Court: Circuit Court East

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1357, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1358, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East

FERNANDEZ, DEVON TYLER Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-01-13

Released: 2018-01-13 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1361, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court East

CALKINS, MERRILY PAIGE Age: 24 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2018-01-13

Released: 2018-01-13 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: , Bond: #1368, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court East

MUSGRAVE, ALLAN JAMES Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-01-13

Released: 2018-01-13 Type:

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: #1362, SURETY OR CASH, $235, Court: Circuit Court East

TRIPLETT, CLINTON BASIL Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-01-13

Released: 2018-01-13 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1363, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1364, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

TORRES-LOREDO, OMAR Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-01-13

Released: 2018-01-13 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1366, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East

