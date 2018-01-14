Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: January 13, 2018

January 14, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

Tamara La Dawn Vincent

VINCENT, TAMARA LA DAWN

Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Have Mesurable BAC
    • Status: , Bond: #1365, SURETY OR CASH, $100, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Seant T Jereb

JEREB, SEAN T

Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1359, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: Circuit Court West

 

George Andrew Hoyt

HOYT, GEORGE ANDREW

Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-01-13
Scheduled Release: 2018-01-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

 

Jessy Allan Southern

SOUTHERN, JESSY ALLAN

Age: 32
Address: CLIFTON, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1376, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1375, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Warrant Arrest (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1374, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Denna Marie Laveau

LAVEAU, DEENA MARIE

Age: 55
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1372, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Pedestrian – Under Influence
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1372, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Eric Ramos Gomez

RAMOS GOMEZ, ERIC

Age: 34
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-13
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Public Intoxication
    • Status: , Bond: #1373, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court

 

Lecoy Billy Jack

JACK, LECOY BILLY

Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Hit and Run Property Unattended
    • Status: , Bond: #1370, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1371, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

Garaldine Arche Buenrostro

BUENROSTRO, GERALDINE ARCHE

Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1377, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Robert Joseph Santistevan

SANTISTEVAN, ROBERT JOSEPH

Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1378, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Joshua Thomas Barnson

BARNSON, JOSHUA THOMAS

Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-01-13
Released: 2018-01-13
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Have Mesurable BAC
    • Status: , Bond: #1360, SURETY OR CASH, $100, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Andrea Camille Griffin

GRIFFIN, ANDREA CAMILLE

Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-01-13
Released: 2018-01-13
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: , Bond: #1367, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

 

Paula Ceiann Dale

DALE, PAULA CEIANN

Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-01-13
Released: 2018-01-13
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
  • Turning Movements and Required Signals – Safely
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1355, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Use of Handheld Electronic Wireless Communication Devices for Electronic Messaging Prohibited
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1356, SURETY OR CASH, $90, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1357, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1358, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Devon Tyler Fernandez

FERNANDEZ, DEVON TYLER

Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-01-13
Released: 2018-01-13
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1361, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Merrily Paige Calkins

CALKINS, MERRILY PAIGE

Age: 24
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-01-13
Released: 2018-01-13
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: #1368, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Allan James Musgrave

MUSGRAVE, ALLAN JAMES

Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-01-13
Released: 2018-01-13
Type:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: #1362, SURETY OR CASH, $235, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Clinton Basil Triplett

TRIPLETT, CLINTON BASIL

Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-01-13
Released: 2018-01-13
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1363, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1364, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Omar Torres Loredo

TORRES-LOREDO, OMAR

Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-01-13
Released: 2018-01-13
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1366, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East
