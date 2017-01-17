Sweetwater County Arrests: January 16, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency

Waylon Dyess, 39 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant: SCCE – FTA – driving without interlock device. Also arrested for alleged possession of CDS (pill form – Lorazepan). Arresting Agency: WY Highway Patrol; Arrest Time: 8:20 am.

Andrew Greer, 27 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a reactivate charge – SCCE – driving without interlock device. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater Circuit Court East; Arrest Time: 7:25 am.

Corey Larson, 39 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant: DISL – child support. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 11:45 am.

Edward Miller, 33 of Green River, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI (3rd), seatbelts, failure to yield and no passing zone. Arresting Agency: WY Highway Patrol; Arrest Time: 9:00 pm.

Dustin Murphy, 21 of Green River, was arrested on a reactivate charge – GRMC – DWUI. Arresting Agency: Green River Municipal Court; Arrest Time: 11:50 am.

Kerry Stout, 47 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged drunk in public. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 3:29 pm.