Sweetwater County Arrests: January 16, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
DEBORTOLI, AMANDA RANEE
Age: 26
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-01-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1389, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
STANLEY, QUANTISHA ANASRUTH
Age: 24
Address: PORTLAND, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-16
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1391, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1391, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1391, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1391, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
