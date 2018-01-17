Sweetwater County Arrests: January 16, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

DEBORTOLI, AMANDA RANEE

Age: 26

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2018-01-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #1389, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

2018-01-16RSPD STANLEY, QUANTISHA ANASRUTH Age: 24

Address: PORTLAND, OR Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-01-16

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #1391, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #1391, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1391, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1391, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-01-16WHP