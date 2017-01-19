Sweetwater County Arrests: January 18, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency

David Abruzzo, 37 of Eaton, OH, P&P hold – probation violation – possession of CDS (marijuana). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 10:00 am.

Anthony Cordova, 25 of Craig, CO, Hold – Sublette County – warrant – FTA on possession of CDS (marijuana). Arresting Agency: North West Shuttle; Arrest Time: 11:30 am.

Jefferson Haynes, 25 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged drunk in public and possession of CDS (marijuana). Arresting Agency: 12:39 am.

Jason Williams, 35 of Afton, WY, NWS hold – Lincoln County – warrant – possession of CDS (x2). Arresting Agency: North West Shuttle; Arrest Time: 11:30 am.