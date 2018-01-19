Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: January 18, 2018

January 19, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Lucinda Whipps

WHIPPS, LUCINDA

Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1402, CASH, $655, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

Crystal Amber Nichols

NICHOLS, CRYSTAL AMBER

Age: 35
Address: SACRAMENTO, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: , Bond: #1403, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
    • Status: , Bond: #1403, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Mustafa Khari Askia

ASKIA, MUSTAFA KHARI

Age: 32
Address: SACRAMENTO, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: , Bond: #1404, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
    • Status: , Bond: #1404, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Kyle Nathan Hill

HILL, KYLE NATHAN

Age: 36
Address: BONNER SPRING, KS
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-18
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1405, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1405, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Attempts and Conspiracies
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1405, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
David Ryan Forshee

FORSHEE, DAVID RYAN

Age: 33
Address: BONNER SPRINGS, KS
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-18
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1407, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1407, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Attempts and Conspiracies
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1407, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Joshua Andrew Keyes

KEYES, JOSHUA ANDREW

Age: 37
Address: VERNAL, UT
Booking: 2018-01-18
Released: 2018-01-18
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1399, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1399, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Christopher Jay Martinez

MARTINEZ, CHRISTOPHER JAY

Age: 49
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-01-18
Released: 2018-01-18
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1406, CASH, $25, Court: Circuit Court East
