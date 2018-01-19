Sweetwater County Arrests: January 18, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
WHIPPS, LUCINDA
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1402, CASH, $655, Court: RS Municipal Court
NICHOLS, CRYSTAL AMBER
Age: 35
Address: SACRAMENTO, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: , Bond: #1403, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: , Bond: #1403, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
ASKIA, MUSTAFA KHARI
Age: 32
Address: SACRAMENTO, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: , Bond: #1404, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: , Bond: #1404, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
HILL, KYLE NATHAN
Age: 36
Address: BONNER SPRING, KS
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-18
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1405, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1405, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1405, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
FORSHEE, DAVID RYAN
Age: 33
Address: BONNER SPRINGS, KS
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-18
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1407, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1407, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1407, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
KEYES, JOSHUA ANDREW
Age: 37
Address: VERNAL, UT
Booking: 2018-01-18
Released: 2018-01-18
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1399, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: Circuit Court West
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1399, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: Circuit Court West
MARTINEZ, CHRISTOPHER JAY
Age: 49
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-01-18
Released: 2018-01-18
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1406, CASH, $25, Court: Circuit Court East
