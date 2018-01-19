Sweetwater County Arrests: January 18, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

WHIPPS, LUCINDA

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-01-18

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1402, CASH, $655, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-01-18SCSO NICHOLS, CRYSTAL AMBER Age: 35

Address: SACRAMENTO, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-01-18

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: , Bond: #1403, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: , Bond: #1403, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-01-18SCSO ASKIA, MUSTAFA KHARI Age: 32 Address: SACRAMENTO, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-01-18 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: , Bond: #1404, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: , Bond: #1404, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

HILL, KYLE NATHAN Age: 36

Address: BONNER SPRING, KS Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-01-18

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #1405, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #1405, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #1405, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-01-18WHP

FORSHEE, DAVID RYAN Age: 33

Address: BONNER SPRINGS, KS Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-01-18

Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #1407, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #1407, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #1407, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

KEYES, JOSHUA ANDREW Age: 37

Address: VERNAL, UT

Booking: 2018-01-18

Released: 2018-01-18 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1399, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: Circuit Court West

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #1399, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: Circuit Court West

MARTINEZ, CHRISTOPHER JAY Age: 49

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-01-18

Released: 2018-01-18 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #1406, CASH, $25, Court: Circuit Court East

