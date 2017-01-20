Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: January 19, 2017

January 20, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.  Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site.  However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content.  Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Charles Meeks

Charles Meeks, 34 of Pinedale, WY, courtesy hold – Uinta County – warrant – strangulation of a household member.  Arresting Agency:  Sublette County;  Arrest Time:  3:40 pm.

 

Anthony Riggs

Anthony Riggs, 33 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant – SCCE – FTA on property destruction.  Arresting Agency:  RSPD;  Arrest Time:  12:30 pm.

 

 

