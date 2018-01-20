Sweetwater County Arrests: January 19, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
WOLFE, JIMMY DALE
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-01-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1409, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
BRAZELL, SHAYLEE PAIGE
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Youthful Offender – Alcohol of 0.02% or More -1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1412, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
SLAGOWSKI, MISTY MAY
Age: 35
Address: FORT BRIDGER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1413, SURETY OR CASH, $310, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1414, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
HERMAN, JOSEPH FRANK
Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-19
Scheduled Release: 2018-01-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Contempt of Court – Orders (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
MCLAREN, STEVEN DEAN
Age: 54
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury, 2 counts (REACT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1417, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
WILLIAMS, RACHELLE LYNN
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1415, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
MACY, DANNY PAUL
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1416, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
MARSH, JORDAN LYNN
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-01-19
Released: 2018-01-19
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1411, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: Circuit Court East
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #1410, CASH, $125, Court: Circuit Court East
