Sweetwater County Arrests: January 19, 2018

January 20, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Jimmy Dale Wolfe

WOLFE, JIMMY DALE

Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-01-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1409, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Shaylee Paige Brazell

BRAZELL, SHAYLEE PAIGE

Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Youthful Offender – Alcohol of 0.02% or More -1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1412, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Misty May Slagowski

SLAGOWSKI, MISTY MAY

Age: 35
Address: FORT BRIDGER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1413, SURETY OR CASH, $310, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1414, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
Joseph Frank Herman

HERMAN, JOSEPH FRANK

Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-19
Scheduled Release: 2018-01-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Contempt of Court – Orders (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court

 

MCLAREN, STEVEN DEAN

Age: 54
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury, 2 counts (REACT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1417, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

 

Rachelle Lynn Williams

WILLIAMS, RACHELLE LYNN

Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1415, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Danny Paul Macy

MACY, DANNY PAUL

Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1416, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Jordan Lynn Marsh

MARSH, JORDAN LYNN

Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-01-19
Released: 2018-01-19
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1411, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: #1410, CASH, $125, Court: Circuit Court East
