Sweetwater County Arrests: January 2, 2018

INMAN, MARCUS ANTHONY
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-01-02
Scheduled Release: 2018-01-16
Arresting Agency: GRMC
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
ESQUIBEL, LUIS GUILLERMO
Age: 31
Address: BELLEVUE, WA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: , Bond: #1287, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
