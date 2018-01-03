Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: January 2, 2018

January 3, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

Marcus Anthony Inman

INMAN, MARCUS ANTHONY

Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-01-02
Scheduled Release: 2018-01-16
Arresting Agency: GRMC

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court

 

Luis Guillermo Esquibel

ESQUIBEL, LUIS GUILLERMO

Age: 31
Address: BELLEVUE, WA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: , Bond: #1287, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

