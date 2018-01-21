Sweetwater County Arrests: January 20, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MALONE, AUSTIN WYATT

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-01-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1418, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: , Bond: #1418, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Kidnapping – Inflct Bod Injury/Terrorize Status: , Bond: #1418, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-01-20RSPD WRIGHT, ANDREA Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-01-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Simple Assault (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1419, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-01-20RSPD

MARISCAL, JASMINE MARIE Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-01-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

Liquor on Breath of Person under age 21 – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-01-20RSPD MILLER, EDWARD THOMAS Age: 34

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-01-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #1422, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-01-20RSPD TYLER, RICHARD ROY Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-01-20

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #1423, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1423, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-01-20SCSO GRILLEY, JOSHUA PAUL Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-01-20

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1425, SURETY OR CASH, $30000, Court: District Court

2018-01-20SCSO