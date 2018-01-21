Sweetwater County Arrests: January 20, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MALONE, AUSTIN WYATT
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1418, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
- Status: , Bond: #1418, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Kidnapping – Inflct Bod Injury/Terrorize
- Status: , Bond: #1418, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
WRIGHT, ANDREA
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Simple Assault (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1419, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
MARISCAL, JASMINE MARIE
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
- Liquor on Breath of Person under age 21 – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
MILLER, EDWARD THOMAS
Age: 34
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1422, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
TYLER, RICHARD ROY
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1423, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1423, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
GRILLEY, JOSHUA PAUL
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1425, SURETY OR CASH, $30000, Court: District Court
