Sweetwater County Arrests: January 20, 2018

January 21, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Austin Wyatt Malone

MALONE, AUSTIN WYATT

Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1418, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
    • Status: , Bond: #1418, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Kidnapping – Inflct Bod Injury/Terrorize
    • Status: , Bond: #1418, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Andrea Wright

WRIGHT, ANDREA

Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Simple Assault (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1419, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
Jasmine Marie Mariscal

MARISCAL, JASMINE MARIE

Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Liquor on Breath of Person under age 21 – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

 

Edward Thomas Miller

MILLER, EDWARD THOMAS

Age: 34
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1422, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Richard Roy Tyler

TYLER, RICHARD ROY

Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1423, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1423, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

GRILLEY, JOSHUA PAUL

Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1425, SURETY OR CASH, $30000, Court: District Court

 

