Sweetwater County Arrests: January 20 – 22, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Friday, January 20, 2017

Charles Berti, 67 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a reactivate charge – RSMC – DWUI – (2nd). Arresting Agency: Rock Springs Municipal Court; Arrest Time: 4:25 pm.

Irma Campos Davila, 44 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged shoplifting and resisting arrest/interference. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 5:14 pm.

Jerome Easter, Jr., 21 of Milwaukee, WI, was arrested on a warrant: SCCW – wrongful taking or disposing of property, possession of CDS (meth), possession of CDS (marijuana) and no driver’s license. Arresting Agency: WY Highway Patrol; Arrest Time: 2:44 am.

Sherry Finch, 43 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged drunk in public (4th offense). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 7:54 pm.

Lewis Heath, 24 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI, hit and run property (x4) and destruction of property < $1000 (2nd offense). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 11:20 pm.

Jamel Muldrew, 28 of Corpus Christi, TX, was arrested for alleged possession of CDS (marijuana) – 2nd and speeding (105/65). Arresting Agency: WY Highway Patrol; Arrest Time: 4:03 pm.

Nicole Osborn, 35 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a reactivate charge – domestic battery. Arresting Agency: District; Arrest Time: 8:15 pm.

Casey Overland, 30 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a reactivate charge – RSMC – DWUI (2nd). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 4:55 pm.

James Pack, 23 of Mountain View, WY, was arrested on a warrant: SCCE – FTA – fail to provide proof of liability insurance. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 7:37 pm.

Jacob Sears, 32 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on two separate warrants: (1) RSMC – FTP – defraud and innkeeper and interference with a peace officer; (2) RSMC – FTA – hit and run. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 1:17 pm.

Katelynn Snyder, 23 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a reactivate charge – shoplifting (2nd offense). Arresting Agency: RSMC; Arrest Time: 6:50 pm.

Oliver Zacarias Mejia, 34 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant: SCCE – domestic battery. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 12:23 am.

Saturday, January 21, 2017

Todd Ackerman, 56 of Evanston, WY, was arrested on a warrant: Uinta County – child support. Also arrested for alleged possession of CDS (meth). Arresting Agency: WY Highway Patrol; Arrest Time: 7:01 am.

Oscar Botello, 37 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged use of CDS (meth) and use of CDS (marijuana). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 10:58 pm.

Rebekah Curtis, 35 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged aggravated assault – threat with weapon, possession of deadly weapon with intent, domestic battery – 1st offense and reckless endangering – conduct. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: RSPD; Arrest Time: 10:58 pm.

Dustin Curtis, 39 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged aggravated assault – threat with weapon, possession of deadly weapon with intent, domestic battery – 1st offense, reckless endangering – conduct. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 10:38 pm.

Jackie Martin, 57 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUS, no insurance and possession of CDS (meth) – 4th offense. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 2:08 am.

Froelan Martinez, 57 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a reactivate charge – RSMC – DWUI. Arresting Agency: Rock Springs Municipal Court; Arrest Time: 9:35 am.

Brandon Mortensen, 39 of Reliance, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI – controlled substance and driving on the left side of the road. Arresting Agency: WY Highway Patrol; Arresting Agency: 11:30 am.

Sunday, January 22, 2017

Kirstyn Cota, 26 of Riverton, WY, was arrested on a warrant: Fremont County – FTA. Also arrested for alleged possession of CDS (meth), possession of CDS (marijuana), possession of CDS (cocaine) and possession of CDS (prescription pills – hydrocodone). Arresting Agency: WY Highway Patrol; Arrest Time: 4:05 pm.

Desirae Dorman, 31 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged drunk in public and resist arrest/interference. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 4:00 am.

Dominic Gutierrez, 37 of Green River, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 12:53 am.

James McArdell, 49 of Chicago, IL, was arrested for allegedly disturbing the peace. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 1:40 pm.

Steven Putra, 61 of Riverton, WY, was arrested for alleged possession of CDS (marijuana). Arresting Agency: WY Game & Fish; Arrest Time: 3:40 pm.

Jesse Stroud, 21 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged drunk in public. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 2:45 am.

Jeffrey Swafford, 44 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI and failure to maintain single lane. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 9:50 pm.