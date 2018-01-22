Sweetwater County Arrests: January 21, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
WESSEL, AMBER LEIGH
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Liquor on Breath of Person under age 21 – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1427, CASH, $360, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1428, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
REED, YVONNE ANNETTE
Age: 42
Address: OGDEN, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-21
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1429, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
WESTPHALEN, JOZETTE RHEA
Age: 47
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-01-21
Released: 2018-01-21
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
- Hit and Run Property Attended
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1426, SURETY OR CASH, $2545, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1426, SURETY OR CASH, $2545, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1426, SURETY OR CASH, $2545, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1426, SURETY OR CASH, $2545, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Approaching/Entering Intersection – Left, Yield to Right – Crash
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1426, SURETY OR CASH, $2545, Court: RS Municipal Court
