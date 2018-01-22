Sweetwater County Arrests: January 21, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

WESSEL, AMBER LEIGH Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-01-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Liquor on Breath of Person under age 21 – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1427, CASH, $360, Court: RS Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1428, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

REED, YVONNE ANNETTE Age: 42

Address: OGDEN, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-01-21 Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: Warrant Arrest (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1429, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

WHP WESTPHALEN, JOZETTE RHEA Age: 47

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-01-21

Released: 2018-01-21 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges: Hit and Run Property Attended Status: PENDING, Bond: #1426, SURETY OR CASH, $2545, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1426, SURETY OR CASH, $2545, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1426, SURETY OR CASH, $2545, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1426, SURETY OR CASH, $2545, Court: RS Municipal Court

Approaching/Entering Intersection – Left, Yield to Right – Crash Status: PENDING, Bond: #1426, SURETY OR CASH, $2545, Court: RS Municipal Court

