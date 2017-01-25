Sweetwater County Arrests: January 24, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Maranda Franco, 23 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant: RSMC – FTA – no insurance. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 12:25 pm.

Raymond Martinez, 35 of Green River, WY, was arrested for alleged strangulation of a household member and domestic battery. Arresting Agency: GRPD; Arrest Time: 9:20 pm.

Gerald Smith, 56 of Riverton, WY, was arrested on a warrant: SCCW – conspiracy to deliver CDS (marijuana), unlawful manufacture or delivery and possession of CDS (marijuana). Arresting Agency: WY Highway Patrol; Arrest Time: 12:02 am.

Gale Urbanski, 59 of Hudson, WY, was arrested on a warrant: SCCW – conspiracy to deliver CDS (marijuana), delivery of CDS (marijuana), possession of CDS (marijuana) and DWUI. Arresting Agency: WY Highway Patrol; Arrest Time: 12:34 am.