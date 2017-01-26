Sweetwater County Arrests: January 25, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

David Burd, 30 of Buffalo, WY, was arrested on a warrant: Campbell County – FTP – DWUS. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 4:45 pm.

Sara Dennison, 32 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged assault. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 1047 pm.

Willie Lovelace, 30 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a reactivate charge – RSMC – DUI (2nd offense). Arresting Agency: Rock Springs Municipal Court; Arrest Time: 11:59 am.

Dustin Murphy, 21 of Green River, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI (2nd) and speeding too fast for conditions. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 2:00 am.

Amee Rodriguez, 20 of Lovell, WY, was arrested on a warrant: SCCE – FTA – possession of CDS (marijuana), DWUI, fail to maintain lane, underage possession of alcohol and seatbelt violation. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 5:00 am.

Amanda Tacke, 31 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged child abuse and assault (2nd). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 10:30 pm.