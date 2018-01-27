Sweetwater County Arrests: January 26, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

BIESHEUVEL, JAMES DANIEL

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-01-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #1459, SURETY OR CASH, $30000, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #1459, SURETY OR CASH, $30000, Court: Circuit Court West

Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #1459, SURETY OR CASH, $30000, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-01-26RSPD TODD, ASHLEY LEANN Age: 28

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-01-26

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Warrant Arrest (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1460, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-01-26SCSO

DOMINGUEZ-NOYOLA, VALENTIN Age: 41

Address: SAN JOSE, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-01-26

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

2018-01-26SCSO COPADO, LAINEY ARIEL Age: 26

Address: SAN MATEO, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-01-26

Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #1464, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #1464, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #1464, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #1464, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

JACKSON, LORENZO Age: 23

Address: UNION CITY, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-01-26

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #1463, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #1463, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #1463, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #1463, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Superintendent’s Speed Zone Status: PENDING, Bond: #1463, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Maximum Speed Limits – 30 MPH in Residential Zone Status: PENDING, Bond: #1463, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Stop Signs Status: PENDING, Bond: #1463, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1463, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1463, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-01-26WHP SPRUELL, ALLISSA DEE Age: 38

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2018-01-26

Released: 2018-01-26 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: #1461, CASH, $115, Court: Circuit Court West

BIESHEUVEL, JANELLE MARIE Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-01-26

Released: 2018-01-26

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: ABC BONDING Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #1458, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #1458, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: Circuit Court West

