Sweetwater County Arrests: January 26, 2018

January 27, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

James Daniel Bisheuvel

BIESHEUVEL, JAMES DANIEL

Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1459, SURETY OR CASH, $30000, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1459, SURETY OR CASH, $30000, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1459, SURETY OR CASH, $30000, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Ashley Leann Todd

TODD, ASHLEY LEANN

Age: 28
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1460, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
Valentin Dominguez Noyola

DOMINGUEZ-NOYOLA, VALENTIN

Age: 41
Address: SAN JOSE, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

 

Lainey Ariel Copado

COPADO, LAINEY ARIEL

Age: 26
Address: SAN MATEO, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-26
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1464, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1464, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1464, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Attempts and Conspiracies
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1464, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Lorenzo Jackson

JACKSON, LORENZO

Age: 23
Address: UNION CITY, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-26
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1463, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1463, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1463, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Attempts and Conspiracies
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1463, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Superintendent’s Speed Zone
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1463, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Maximum Speed Limits – 30 MPH in Residential Zone
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1463, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Stop Signs
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1463, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1463, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1463, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Allissa Dee Spruell

SPRUELL, ALLISSA DEE

Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-01-26
Released: 2018-01-26
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: #1461, CASH, $115, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Janelle Marie Biesheuvel

BIESHEUVEL, JANELLE MARIE

Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-01-26
Released: 2018-01-26
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: ABC BONDING

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1458, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1458, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: Circuit Court West
