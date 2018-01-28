Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: January 27, 2018

January 28, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Cory Kenneth Gunderson

GUNDERSON, CORY KENNETH

Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1472, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1473, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1474, SURETY OR CASH, $120, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

Katelyn Marie Shelton

SHELTON, KATELYN MARIE

Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: #1476, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: #1475, CASH, $426, Court: RS Municipal Court
James Adam Gehring

GEHRING, JAMES ADAM

Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-01-27
Released: 2018-01-28
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: #1468, CASH, $500, Court: OTHER

 

Sarah Elizabeth Guana

GAUNA, SARAH ELIZABETH

Age: 28
Address: KODIAK, AK
Booking: 2018-01-27
Released: 2018-01-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1466, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

Gavin Luz Maldonado

MALDONADO, GAVIN LUZ

Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-01-27
Released: 2018-01-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1467, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

Harlan Dale Greer

GREER, HARLAN DALE

Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-01-27
Released: 2018-01-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1465, CASH, $500, Court: District Court
