Sweetwater County Arrests: January 27, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
GUNDERSON, CORY KENNETH
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1472, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1473, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1474, SURETY OR CASH, $120, Court: RS Municipal Court
SHELTON, KATELYN MARIE
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #1476, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #1475, CASH, $426, Court: RS Municipal Court
GEHRING, JAMES ADAM
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-01-27
Released: 2018-01-28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-01-27
Released: 2018-01-28
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #1468, CASH, $500, Court: OTHER
GAUNA, SARAH ELIZABETH
Age: 28
Address: KODIAK, AK
Booking: 2018-01-27
Released: 2018-01-27
Address: KODIAK, AK
Booking: 2018-01-27
Released: 2018-01-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1466, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
MALDONADO, GAVIN LUZ
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-01-27
Released: 2018-01-27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-01-27
Released: 2018-01-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1467, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court
GREER, HARLAN DALE
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-01-27
Released: 2018-01-27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-01-27
Released: 2018-01-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1465, CASH, $500, Court: District Court
Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: January 27, 2018"