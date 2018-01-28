Sweetwater County Arrests: January 27, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

GUNDERSON, CORY KENNETH

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-01-27

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1472, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1473, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #1474, SURETY OR CASH, $120, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-01-27RSPD SHELTON, KATELYN MARIE Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-01-27

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: , Bond: #1476, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: #1475, CASH, $426, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-01-27RSPD

GEHRING, JAMES ADAM Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-01-27

Released: 2018-01-28 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: #1468, CASH, $500, Court: OTHER

GAUNA, SARAH ELIZABETH Age: 28

Address: KODIAK, AK

Booking: 2018-01-27

Released: 2018-01-27 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1466, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

MALDONADO, GAVIN LUZ Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-01-27

Released: 2018-01-27 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1467, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court

GREER, HARLAN DALE Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-01-27

Released: 2018-01-27 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1465, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

