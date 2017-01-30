Sweetwater County Arrests: January 27 – 29

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Friday, January 27, 2017

Harold Arellano, 44 of Green River, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 2:30 am.

Jorge Cabral-Oliveros, 43 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant: Laramie County – FTA – DWUI CDS & alcohol and possession of CDS (crystal). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 11:38 pm.

Terry Nuttall, 44 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant: SCCW – possession of CDS with intent to deliver (meth) and possession of CDS (meth). Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 6:15 pm.

Alissa Spruell, 37 of Green River, WY, was arrested for alleged possession CDS (meth). Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 5:40 pm.

Kerry Stout, 47 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant: DISL – contempt – violation of juvenile court order for consuming alcohol. Also arrested for alleged interference with a peace officer. Arresting Agency: RSPD: Arrest Time: 7:17 pm.

Danny Winner, 33 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged possession of CDS (meth) – 3rd and domestic battery. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 6:32 pm.

Ashley Wright, 32 of Green River, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 2:47 am.

Saturday, January 28, 2017

Jose Acuna, 30 of Salt Lake City, UT, was arrested for alleged possession of CDS (meth). Arresting Agency: DCI; Arrest Time: 11:10 am.

Dalton Brice, 23 of Green River, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI, failure to maintain single lane and no registration. Arresting Agency: WY Highway Patrol; Arrest Time: 11:55 pm.

Sarah Hoch, 37 of Green River, WY, was arrested on a warrant: SCCW – probation violation – deliver of CDS (meth). Arresting Agency: Sweetwater Circuit Court West; Arrest Time: 8:50 am.

Paul Mahaffey, 43 of Green River, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI. Arresting Agency: WY Highway Patrol; Arrest Time: 5:55 pm.

Melissa Morris, 38 of Green River, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI and hit and run vehicle. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 2:37 am.

Buck Rushlow, 27 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI – 4th. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 1:34 am.

Sunday, January 29, 2017

Jerry Benjamin, 26 of Reliance, WY, was arrested on a reactivate charge: SCCE – DWUI (2nd). Arresting Agency: Sweetwater Circuit Court East; Arrest Time: 4:30 pm.

Meredith Cantele, 43 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant: DISL – child support. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 1:58 pm.

Preston Long, 20 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged interference with peace officer and alcohol minor in possession (3rd). Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 2:51 am

Rodolfo Mora, 28 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI and failure to maintain single lane. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 1:57 am.