Sweetwater County Arrests: January 3, 2017

January 4, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.  Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site.  However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content.  Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Tessa Rice, 27 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant:  SCCE – FTA – DWUS, seatbelt.  Arresting Agency:  RSPD;  Arrest Time:  11:00 pm.

 

Miguel Rivera-Torres, 61 of Rock Springs, WY, sentenced – sex offender registration.  Arresting Agency:  District;  Arrest Time:  5:29 pm.

 

Kaylynn Simmons, 19 of Kemmerer, WY, was arrested for alleged possession of CDS (marijuana), DWUI – controlled substance, no registration and seatbelts.  Arresting Agency: WY Highway Patrol.  Arrest Time:  1:40 am.

 

Brad Thoren, 39 of Eden, WY, was arrested on two separate warrants:  (1) SCCE – FTA – no insurance;  (2) SCCW – FTA – no insurance.  Arresting Agency:  Sweetwater County Sheriff;  Arrest Time:  4:47 pm.

 

Gerald Wilcox, 43 of Pocatello, ID, was arrested for alleged drunk in public.  Arresting Agency:  RSPD;  Arrest Time:  7:17 pm.

 

