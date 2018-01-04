Sweetwater County Arrests: January 3, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

SMUIN, JAYSON LYLE

Age: 43

Address: EVANSVILLE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-01-03

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1291, CASH, $560, Court: Circuit Court East

WALLENTINE, JACOB BLEN Age: 26 Address: GILLETTE, WY Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2018-01-03 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1292, CASH, $560, Court: OTHER



ALATORRE, EDGAR

Age: 20 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2018-01-03 Released: 2018-01-03 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1288, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1290, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



KLOEFKORN, SARAH JANAE Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2018-01-03 Released: 2018-01-03 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1293, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court

