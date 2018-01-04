Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: January 3, 2018

January 4, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

SMUIN, JAYSON LYLE

Age: 43
Address: EVANSVILLE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1291, CASH, $560, Court: Circuit Court East

WALLENTINE, JACOB BLEN

Age: 26
Address: GILLETTE, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-01-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1292, CASH, $560, Court: OTHER

 

ALATORRE, EDGAR

Age: 20
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-01-03

Released: 2018-01-03

Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1288, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1290, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

KLOEFKORN, SARAH JANAE

Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-01-03
Released: 2018-01-03
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1293, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

