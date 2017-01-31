Sweetwater County Arrests: January 30, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Cezly Collard, 21 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant: RSMC – FTA – liquor on breath (2nd). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 1:10 pm.

Andrea Macy, 38 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant: RSMC – FTA order to show cause – DWUS (2nd). Arresting Agency: Rock Springs Municipal Court; Arrest Time: 7:56 am.

Steven Parker, 37 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged hit and run vehicle, DWUS – subsequent and no insurance. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 7:45 am.

Jimmy Wolfe, 42 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a reactivate charge – SCCE – DWUI (2nd). Arresting Agency: Sweetwater Circuit Court East; Arrest Time: 10:00 am.