Sweetwater County Arrests: January 4, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Jesse Elwood, 37 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI – controlled substance. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 8:56 pm.

Jesse Reay, 33 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant: SCCE – strangulation of household member, domestic battery, interference with emergency call and cruelty to animals. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 12:57 pm.