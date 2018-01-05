Sweetwater County Arrests: January 4, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

BINGHAM, JESSICA MARIE Age: 27 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2018-01-04 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1304, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

MAESTAS, ARTHUR LEWIS Age: 57 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-01-04 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Violation of Order of Protection Status: , Bond: #1302, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1303, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1303, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



WOODBECK, ERIC SHANE Age: 37 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-01-04 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1300, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1301, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

HARRISON, JHYSHAN T Age: 19 Address: LOUISVILLE, KY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-01-04 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #1299, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1299, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

COLEMAN, ANTHONY J Age: 19 Address: LOUISVILLE, KY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-01-04 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: , Bond: #1298, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



KRANKEY, MASON SCOTT Age: 22 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-01-04 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Burglary (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1297, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER

PUNCHES, DUSTIN KENNETH LEA Age: 40 Address: RAWLINS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-01-03 Arresting Agency: DCI Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1294, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: Circuit Court West



RILEY, CHARLES ERVIN Age: 31 Address: BOISE, ID Booking: 2018-01-04 Released: 2018-01-04 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1295, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

BUZIS, RAYMOND LEE Age: 60 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2018-01-04 Released: 2018-01-04 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: OR’D, Bond: #1296, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

