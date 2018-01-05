Sweetwater County Arrests: January 4, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
BINGHAM, JESSICA MARIE
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Arresting Agency: GRPD
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1304, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
MAESTAS, ARTHUR LEWIS
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Violation of Order of Protection
- Status: , Bond: #1302, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1303, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1303, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1300, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1301, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
HARRISON, JHYSHAN T
Address: LOUISVILLE, KY
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1299, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1299, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
COLEMAN, ANTHONY J
Address: LOUISVILLE, KY
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: , Bond: #1298, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Burglary (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1297, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER
PUNCHES, DUSTIN KENNETH LEA
Address: RAWLINS, WY
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1294, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: Circuit Court West
RILEY, CHARLES ERVIN
Age: 31
Address: BOISE, ID
Released: 2018-01-04
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1295, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
BUZIS, RAYMOND LEE
Released: 2018-01-04
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #1296, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
