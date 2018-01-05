Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: January 4, 2018

TOPICS:

January 5, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

BINGHAM, JESSICA MARIE

Age: 27

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-01-04

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1304, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

MAESTAS, ARTHUR LEWIS

Age: 57

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Violation of Order of Protection
    • Status: , Bond: #1302, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1303, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1303, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
 WOODBECK, ERIC SHANE

Age: 37

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-04

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1300, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1301, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

HARRISON, JHYSHAN T

Age: 19

Address: LOUISVILLE, KY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-04

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1299, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1299, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

COLEMAN, ANTHONY J

Age: 19

Address: LOUISVILLE, KY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-04

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: , Bond: #1298, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
 KRANKEY, MASON SCOTT

Age: 22

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Burglary (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1297, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER

PUNCHES, DUSTIN KENNETH LEA

Age: 40

Address: RAWLINS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-03
Arresting Agency: DCI
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1294, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: Circuit Court West

RILEY, CHARLES ERVIN

Age: 31

Address: BOISE, ID

Booking: 2018-01-04

Released: 2018-01-04

Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1295, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

BUZIS, RAYMOND LEE

Age: 60
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-01-04

Released: 2018-01-04

Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense (WRNT)
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: #1296, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

 

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: January 4, 2018"

Leave a Reply