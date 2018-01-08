Sweetwater County Arrests: January 5-7, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

January 5, 2018

DEMOREST, LYSANDRA FRANCHON

Age: 31

Address: PARACHUTE, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-01-05

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1315, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Child Safety Restraint System – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1315, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #1315, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1315, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



LUNDGREN, RYAN COLE

Age: 24

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2018-01-05

Scheduled Release: 2018-01-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Simple Battery (WRNT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

JENNINGS, AMANDA LEE Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2018-01-05 Scheduled Release: 2018-01-08 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

SANTISTEVAN, ROBERT JOSEPH Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-01-05 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Conspire to Commit – Felony Status: , Bond: #1312, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Shoplifting – > $1000 Status: , Bond: #1313, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1314, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

BUENROSTRO, GERALDINE ARCHE Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-01-05 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Shoplifting – > $1000 Status: , Bond: #1311, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Conspire to Commit – Felony Status: , Bond: #1311, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

GAUTREAUX, JOSHUA JAMES Age: 28 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-01-05 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #1316, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

HART, KNEESHA REENE Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-01-05 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Conspire to Commit – Felony (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1309, SURETY OR CASH, $30000, Court: District Court

HERRERA, LUIS Age: 30 Address: BRINGHAM, UT Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2018-01-05 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Burglary (NWS) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

RUIZ-MUNOZ, JUAN CARLOS Age: 33 Address: LOVELAND, CO Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2018-01-05 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Identity Theft – > $1000 (NWS) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

WALKER, SKYLER RAY Age: 21 Address: URIE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-01-05 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1307, SURETY OR CASH, $500, Court: Circuit Court West

BOTZ, MATTHEW ALLYN Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2018-01-05 Scheduled Release: 2018-01-08 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

CORLEY, ERIK ANTHONY Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-01-05 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1306, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1308, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1308, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: Circuit Court West

GUNDERSON, JOSEPH WILLIAM Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-01-05 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Possession, Manufacture, or Disposition of Deadly Weapon with Unlawful Intent (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1305, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

DOROHA, TAYLOR JAMES Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2018-01-05 Released: 2018-01-06 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI .08 or Greater as Measured w/in 2 Hrs Status: PENDING, Bond: #1318, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

Emerging from Alley, Building, Private Road or Driveway Status: PENDING, Bond: #1317, SURETY OR CASH, $110, Court: RS Municipal Court

January 6, 2018 MAYNARD, RICKIE LEE Age: 58 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2018-01-06 Scheduled Release: 2018-01-12 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving 2nd Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court

RUTHERFORD, CORY WAYNE Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2018-01-06 Scheduled Release: 2018-03-07 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Robbery – Inflicts Bodily Injury (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court

Intimidation to Promote Interest of Gang (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court

STIVERS, KYLE ANDREW Age: 25 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2018-01-06 Released: 2018-01-06 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Bond Company: A & L BONDING Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1320, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East

GRANT, MICHAEL ANDREW Age: 25 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2018-01-06 Released: 2018-01-06 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Superintendent’s Speed Zone (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1319, CASH, $125, Court: Circuit Court East

FOSTER, TYLER ERNEST Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2018-01-06 Released: 2018-01-06 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1321, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

January 7, 2018 LAUGHLIN, CASSANDRA DIANE Age: 33 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-01-07 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Shoplifting – Alter, Deface or Remove Price Tag – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #1325, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

YOUNG, JODY DEAN Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-01-07 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1323, SURETY OR CASH, $460, Court: RS Municipal Court

WELLS, JIMMY LEE Age: 46 Address: WAMSUTTER, WY Booking: 2018-01-07 Released: 2018-01-07 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Bond Company: A & L BONDING Charges: Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #1322, SURETY OR CASH, $985, Court: Circuit Court East

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1322, SURETY OR CASH, $985, Court: Circuit Court East

YAXCAL-CORADO, OSCAR ADAN Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2018-01-07 Released: 2018-01-07 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1324, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

