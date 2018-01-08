Sweetwater County Arrests: January 5-7, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
January 5, 2018
DEMOREST, LYSANDRA FRANCHON
Charges:
- DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1315, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Child Safety Restraint System – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1315, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1315, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1315, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
LUNDGREN, RYAN COLE
Charges:
- Simple Battery (WRNT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
JENNINGS, AMANDA LEE
SANTISTEVAN, ROBERT JOSEPH
Charges:
- Conspire to Commit – Felony
- Status: , Bond: #1312, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Shoplifting – > $1000
- Status: , Bond: #1313, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1314, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
BUENROSTRO, GERALDINE ARCHE
Charges:
- Shoplifting – > $1000
- Status: , Bond: #1311, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Conspire to Commit – Felony
- Status: , Bond: #1311, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
GAUTREAUX, JOSHUA JAMES
- Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1316, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
HART, KNEESHA REENE
- Conspire to Commit – Felony (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1309, SURETY OR CASH, $30000, Court: District Court
HERRERA, LUIS
- Burglary (NWS)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
RUIZ-MUNOZ, JUAN CARLOS
Charges:
- Identity Theft – > $1000 (NWS)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
WALKER, SKYLER RAY
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1307, SURETY OR CASH, $500, Court: Circuit Court West
BOTZ, MATTHEW ALLYN
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1306, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1308, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1308, SURETY
OR CASH, $5000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1308, SURETY
GUNDERSON, JOSEPH WILLIAM
Charges:
- Possession, Manufacture, or Disposition of Deadly Weapon with Unlawful Intent (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1305, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
DOROHA, TAYLOR JAMES
- DWUI .08 or Greater as Measured w/in 2 Hrs
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1318, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Emerging from Alley, Building, Private Road or Driveway
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1317, SURETY OR CASH, $110, Court: RS Municipal Court
January 6, 2018
MAYNARD, RICKIE LEE
Charges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving 2nd Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
RUTHERFORD, CORY WAYNE
Charges:
- Robbery – Inflicts Bodily Injury (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court
- Intimidation to Promote Interest of Gang (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court
STIVERS, KYLE ANDREW
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1320, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East
GRANT, MICHAEL ANDREW
Released: 2018-01-06
- Superintendent’s Speed Zone (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1319, CASH, $125, Court: Circuit Court East
FOSTER, TYLER ERNEST
Released: 2018-01-06
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1321, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
January 7, 2018
LAUGHLIN, CASSANDRA DIANE
Charges:
- Shoplifting – Alter, Deface or Remove Price Tag – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1325, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
YOUNG, JODY DEAN
Charges:
- Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1323, SURETY OR CASH, $460, Court: RS Municipal Court
WELLS, JIMMY LEE
Released: 2018-01-07
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1322, SURETY OR CASH, $985, Court: Circuit Court East
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1322, SURETY OR CASH, $985, Court: Circuit Court East
YAXCAL-CORADO, OSCAR ADAN
Released: 2018-01-07
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1324, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
