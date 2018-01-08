Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: January 5-7, 2018

Sweetwater County ArrestsAll those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

January 5, 2018

DEMOREST, LYSANDRA FRANCHON

Age: 31
Address: PARACHUTE, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1315, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Child Safety Restraint System – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1315, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1315, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1315, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

LUNDGREN, RYAN COLE

Age: 24
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-01-05
Scheduled Release: 2018-01-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Simple Battery (WRNT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

JENNINGS, AMANDA LEE

Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-01-05
Scheduled Release: 2018-01-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

SANTISTEVAN, ROBERT JOSEPH

Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Conspire to Commit – Felony
    • Status: , Bond: #1312, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Shoplifting – > $1000
    • Status: , Bond: #1313, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1314, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

BUENROSTRO, GERALDINE ARCHE

Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Shoplifting – > $1000
    • Status: , Bond: #1311, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Conspire to Commit – Felony
    • Status: , Bond: #1311, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

GAUTREAUX, JOSHUA JAMES

Age: 28
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-05
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
  • Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1316, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

HART, KNEESHA REENE

Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • Conspire to Commit – Felony (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1309, SURETY OR CASH, $30000, Court: District Court

HERRERA, LUIS

Age: 30
Address: BRINGHAM, UT
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-01-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • Burglary (NWS)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

RUIZ-MUNOZ, JUAN CARLOS

Age: 33
Address: LOVELAND, CO
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-01-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Identity Theft – > $1000 (NWS)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

WALKER, SKYLER RAY

Age: 21
Address: URIE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1307, SURETY OR CASH, $500, Court: Circuit Court West

BOTZ, MATTHEW ALLYN

Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-01-05
Scheduled Release: 2018-01-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
       

CORLEY, ERIK ANTHONY
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1306, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1308, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1308, SURETY

      OR CASH, $5000, Court: Circuit Court West

GUNDERSON, JOSEPH WILLIAM

Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

 

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Possession, Manufacture, or Disposition of Deadly Weapon with Unlawful Intent (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1305, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

DOROHA, TAYLOR JAMES

Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-01-05
Released: 2018-01-06
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • DWUI .08 or Greater as Measured w/in 2 Hrs
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1318, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Emerging from Alley, Building, Private Road or Driveway
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1317, SURETY OR CASH, $110, Court: RS Municipal Court

January 6, 2018

MAYNARD, RICKIE LEE

Age: 58
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-01-06
Scheduled Release: 2018-01-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving 2nd Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court

RUTHERFORD, CORY WAYNE

Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-01-06
Scheduled Release: 2018-03-07
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Robbery – Inflicts Bodily Injury (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court
  • Intimidation to Promote Interest of Gang (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court

STIVERS, KYLE ANDREW

Age: 25
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-01-06
Released: 2018-01-06
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1320, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East

GRANT, MICHAEL ANDREW

Age: 25
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-01-06

Released: 2018-01-06

Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • Superintendent’s Speed Zone (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1319, CASH, $125, Court: Circuit Court East

FOSTER, TYLER ERNEST

Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-01-06

Released: 2018-01-06

Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1321, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

January 7, 2018

LAUGHLIN, CASSANDRA DIANE

Age: 33
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-07
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Shoplifting – Alter, Deface or Remove Price Tag – < $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1325, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

YOUNG, JODY DEAN

Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-01-07
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1323, SURETY OR CASH, $460, Court: RS Municipal Court

WELLS, JIMMY LEE

Age: 46
Address: WAMSUTTER, WY
Booking: 2018-01-07

Released: 2018-01-07

Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:
  • Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1322, SURETY OR CASH, $985, Court: Circuit Court East
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1322, SURETY OR CASH, $985, Court: Circuit Court East

YAXCAL-CORADO, OSCAR ADAN

Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-01-07

Released: 2018-01-07

Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1324, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
