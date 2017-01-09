Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: January 6 – 8, 2017

January 9, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.  Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site.  However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content.  Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Friday, January 6, 2017

rex-dohrmann

Rex Dohrmann, 39 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant:  SCCE – contempt – FTP – vehicle registration required.  Arresting Agency:  RSPD;  Arrest Time:  9:40 pm.

 

joshua-grilley

Joshua Grilley, 30 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged delivery of CDS (meth).  Arresting Agency:  Division of Criminal Investigation;  Arrest Time:  10:50 pm.

 

dustin-lapant

Dustin Lapant, 29 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a reactivate charge – SCCE – DWUI (2nd).  Arresting Agency:  Sweetwater Circuit Court East;  Arrest Time:  9:00 am.

 

alfredo-loredo-hernandez

Alfredo Loredo-Hernandez, 25 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a reactivate charge – RSMC – DWUI (2nd).  Arresting Agency:  Rock Springs Municipal Court;  Arrest Time:  5:00 pm.

 

Sunday, January, 8 2017

 

brandon-adamson

Brandon Adamson, 36 of Reliance, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI (3rd).  Arresting Agency:  RSPD;  Arrest Time:  2:25 am.

 

earl-webb

Earl Webb, 58 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged domestic battery.  Arresting Agency:  RSPD;  Arrest Time:  11:47 pm.

 

