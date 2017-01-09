Sweetwater County Arrests: January 6 – 8, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Friday, January 6, 2017

Rex Dohrmann, 39 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant: SCCE – contempt – FTP – vehicle registration required. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 9:40 pm.

Joshua Grilley, 30 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged delivery of CDS (meth). Arresting Agency: Division of Criminal Investigation; Arrest Time: 10:50 pm.

Dustin Lapant, 29 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a reactivate charge – SCCE – DWUI (2nd). Arresting Agency: Sweetwater Circuit Court East; Arrest Time: 9:00 am.

Alfredo Loredo-Hernandez, 25 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a reactivate charge – RSMC – DWUI (2nd). Arresting Agency: Rock Springs Municipal Court; Arrest Time: 5:00 pm.

Sunday, January, 8 2017

Brandon Adamson, 36 of Reliance, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI (3rd). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 2:25 am.

Earl Webb, 58 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged domestic battery. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 11:47 pm.