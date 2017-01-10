Sweetwater County Arrests: January 8 – 9, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Sunday, January 8, 2017

Justin Cardwell, 21 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged disturbance of the peace – verbal and throwing of stones/missiles. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 7:25 pm.

Nathan Cardwell, 44 of Norman, OK, was arrested for alleged disturbance of the peace – verbal, resisting arrest/interference and throwing of stones/missiles. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 7:27 pm.

Sarah Eggleston, 38 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI (CDS). Arresting Agency: WY Highway Patrol; Arrest Time: 7:01 pm.

John King, 46 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged disturbance of the peace – verbal. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 7:20 pm.

Monday, January 9, 2017

Emmanuel Angeles, 18 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant: DISL – bond violation – delivery of CDS (meth). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 10:38 am.

Donna Francis, 43 of Rock Springs,WY, was arrested for alleged aggravated assault and battery and domestic battery. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 10:20 pm.

Casey Pitts, 33 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 10:35 pm.