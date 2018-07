Sweetwater County Arrests: July 1, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

FROMAN, TROY LEWIS

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-07-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Fighting in Public Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-07-01SCSO FROMAN, TY Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-07-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Fighting in Public Status: , Bond: #2449, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-07-01SCSO PEOPLES, MELISSA ARLENE Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-07-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #2453, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

2018-07-01SCSO MCCORMICK, MICHAEL ADAM Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-07-01|

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2454, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Emergency Calls – 911 Other than Emergency Purpose (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2454, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-07-01|RSPD COURSON, RYAN RICHARD Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-07-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #2452, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2452, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-07-01SCSO GARNER, JONATHON ZACHARY Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-07-01

Released: 2018-07-01 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2451, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #2451, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court

FREY, RAY Age: 54

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-07-01

Released: 2018-07-01 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2450, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

MARTINEZ, ANTHONY THOMAS Age: 47

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-07-01

Released: 2018-07-01 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2447, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court

Turning Movements and Signals – Safely Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court