Sweetwater County Arrests: July 2, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
HATCH, LEROY TRUMAN
Age: 46
Address: ROOSEVELT, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-07-02
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2455, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Prohibited Parking – Controlled-Access Highway
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2455, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LINCOLN, KELLI DANIELLE
Age: 35
Address: SUPERIOR, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-07-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: , Bond: #2456, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HENDERSON, JOSHUA ROBERT
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-07-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2458, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2458, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2458, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2458, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BROADWELL, SKYLAR LEE
Age: 28
Address: FORT COLLINS, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-07-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2460, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2462, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2460, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
