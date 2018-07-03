Sweetwater County Arrests: July 2, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

HATCH, LEROY TRUMAN

Age: 46

Address: ROOSEVELT, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-07-02

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2455, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Prohibited Parking – Controlled-Access Highway Status: PENDING, Bond: #2455, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-07-02WHP LINCOLN, KELLI DANIELLE Age: 35

Address: SUPERIOR, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-07-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: , Bond: #2456, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-07-02RSPD HENDERSON, JOSHUA ROBERT Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-07-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2458, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2458, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2458, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2458, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-07-02RSPD BROADWELL, SKYLAR LEE Age: 28

Address: FORT COLLINS, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-07-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2460, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2462, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2460, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court

