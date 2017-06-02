Sweetwater County Arrests: June 1, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Amanda Flippin, 27 of Salyer, CA, was arrested for alleged Possession of CDS (Marijuana) and Possession of CDS (Ketamine). Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 5:15 pm.

Jack Lively, 37 of Green River, WY, was arrested on a Warrant-SCCE-FTA-Possession of CDS (Marijuana). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 2:34 am.

Christa Parker, 30 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Interference With A Peace Officer and Drunk In Public. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 12:32 am.

Bonnie Ritter, 55 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Drunk In Public (4th). Arresting Agency: Rock Springs Municipal Court; Arrest Time: 12:20 pm.