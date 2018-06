Sweetwater County Arrests: June 1, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

NIETO, JAMIE JUNIOR

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-06-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2288, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2288, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT

2018-06-01SCSO NELSON, MICHAEL ANTHONY Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2018-06-01

Scheduled Release: 2018-07-24 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Failure to Disp. Valid License Plates, Validation Sticker(tabs), or Permits (WRNT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

SCSO RAMIREZ, DAVID ANGEL Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE

Booking Date: 2018-06-01 Scheduled Release: 2018-06-03 Arresting Agency: SCSO|

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

SCSO| DANDRIDGE, RICHARD LEE Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-06-01

Arresting Agency: RSMC

Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #2286, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2286, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-06-01RSMC MUELLER, MELISA DENISE Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-06-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine, 4 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #2289, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #2289, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-06-01RSPD HEMMERT, BRYCE WILLET Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-06-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #2290, CASH, $155, Court: OTHER

2018-06-01RSPD CALLAS, KERRISSA RICHIE Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-06-01

Released: 2018-06-01 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #2285, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2285, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

INMAN, AUSTIN LEE Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-06-01

Released: 2018-06-01 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2280, SURETY OR CASH, $430, Court: RS Municipal Court

Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2280, SURETY OR CASH, $430, Court: RS Municipal Court

Defrauding Taxi Service Status: PENDING, Bond: #2280, SURETY OR CASH, $430, Court: RS Municipal Court